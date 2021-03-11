Police: Incident injures man and officer, closes roads in downtown Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department reports that the department and the Officer-involved Incident Task Force are investigating an incident near the intersection of Campo Street and East Hadley Avenue that resulted in one man being transported to a local hospital and minor injuries to a police officer on Thursday morning. The incident took place around 9 a.m.

Authorities say the condition of the man transported to the hospital is unknown at this time while the Las Cruces police officer suffered relatively minor injuries. Details of the incident remain unknown at this time.

LCPD is investigating and say they expect to have several roads closed near where the incident occurred. Campo Street from East Picacho Avenue to Las Cruces Avenue will be closed for most of the day in addition to Hadley Avenue from Church Street to North San Pedro Street.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available. According to LCPD, the Officer-involved Incident Task Force includes investigators from New Mexico State Police, LCPD, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, and New Mexico State University Police.