Police in Truth or Consequences look for man in connection to alleged assault

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Truth or Consequences are looking for a man involved in an alleged assault over the weekend. Authorities say the incident happened at the Lakeway Shopping Center off of North Date Street near the Dollar General on Sunday, October 17.

Police say they want to speak with the man seen in a photo. He is described as Hispanic, in his mid-20s, is five foot five inches tall, and 180 pounds.

The individual was seen wearing a maroon shirt and gray sweatpants and was with a female. If you have any information on the identity of this individual you are asked to contact Central Dispatch at 575-894-7111.

Truth or Consequences Police Department says information provided to them can remain anonymous including your identity.