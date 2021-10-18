Police in Truth or Consequences look for man in connection to alleged assault

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Truth or Consequences are looking for a man involved in an alleged assault over the weekend. Authorities say the incident happened at the Lakeway Shopping Center off of North Date Street near the Dollar General on Sunday, October 17.

Story continues below

Police say they want to speak with the man seen in a photo. He is described as Hispanic, in his mid-20s, is five foot five inches tall, and 180 pounds.

The individual was seen wearing a maroon shirt and gray sweatpants and was with a female. If you have any information on the identity of this individual you are asked to contact Central Dispatch at 575-894-7111.

Truth or Consequences Police Department says information provided to them can remain anonymous including your identity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES