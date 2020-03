ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have released the identity of the victim from Sunday’s homicide.

Officers say they found 21-year-old Noelle Renee Griego dead at a house near Irving and Unser early Sunday morning. They say she had been shot with trauma to her face.

Police have not said if there is a suspect in custody and are still investigating the incident.