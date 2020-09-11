Police identify the 2 bodies found in burned car in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has released the names of the two men found dead in a burning vehicle on Albuquerque’s west side. The bodies of 36-year-old Eric Carbajal and 39-year-old Nathan Garcia were discovered Monday near Central and Atrisco.

On Wednesday, APD released an arrest warrant for Dakota Briscoe. Police say he attacked a man and a woman in their yard near Atrisco and Central on Monday. They say he also broke into another home, fired a shot, and stole a vehicle.

Investigators believe Briscoe is the same man seen on surveillance video lighting a car on fire. When the fire was extinguished, police discovered two bodies inside.

At this time detectives are still searching for Dakota Briscoe. He is facing several charges including three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated auto burglary, and aggravated residential burglary but not murder.

