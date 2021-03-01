Police identify suspect in Sunday’s deadly pedestrian crash

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A driver has been arrested for a fatal hit and run crash. It happened Sunday around 3 p.m. near Central and Dallas. The Albuquerque Police Department has since identified Kirstin King as the suspect. Police say on the scene, a witness told them he saw the car hit the subject then leave. With the help of the witness, police were able to find the car along with King and another man at a nearby intersection.

Police say King appeared intoxicated and refused field sobriety tests. He is charged with homicide by vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident along with DWI. King’s criminal history shows he has another case involving a DWI and a hit and run. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES