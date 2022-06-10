ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Christopher Wade who is accused of committing a homicide in northeast Albuquerque. Police were called to the apartment complex near Montgomery and Jefferson on June 9 where found a man shot in the chest.

According to the criminal complaint, neighbors heard the 32-year-old Wade fighting with a girl in his apartment when they went to check on her. They say Wade and Dustin Banteah walked out and began fighting. The neighbors tell police Wade had a sawed-off shotgun so they went back to their apartment to call police.

They say while on the phone with dispatch, Wade shot Banteah. Wade is charged with murder and tampering with evidence. He has a criminal history dating back more than five years.