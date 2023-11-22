ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department identified a man who was shot by an officer on Tuesday after a foot pursuit in the area of 2800 Vail Ave., SE.

Pablo Pacheco, 25, was armed with a handgun when police shot him during a foot pursuit Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from APD. Pacheco is in critical condition at a local hospital. APD said the man had two warrants out for his arrest. Detectives are also charging him for firearms or destructive devices; receipt transportation or deadly possession by a felon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

APD officers confronted Pacheco Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a man pointing a gun at residents at the Eagle Nest apartments, on Vail Ave., S.E., near Girard Blvd. and Gibson Blvd.

Shortly after officers arrived, they saw Pacheco rummaging through a black duffel bag and a blue and white backpack. He grabbed the bags and ran from officers, dropping the bags as he ran, police said.

As he fled officers saw Pacheco grab a black handgun from his pants pocket, police said. He reportedly pointed the handgun across his chest toward officers. One officer fired four rounds from his rifle, hitting Pacheco.

No officers were injured during the shooting. Police are investigating and will review the officer’s actions.