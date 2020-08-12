Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque

The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque near the University of New Mexico. It happened after 1 a.m. near Vassar and Garfield Tuesday, just off of Girard Boulevard and Coal.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the man shot by police Monday near the University of New Mexico. The man shot has been identified as 50-year-old Kenneth Reiss.

On Monday police responded to a reported home invasion after 1 a.m. near Vassar and Garfield, just off of Girard Boulevard and Coal. When officers got to the scene, a man fled. Officers chased him and that’s when they say the man shot at them. The officers then fired back. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No other information about the incident has been released at this time. This is a developing story.

