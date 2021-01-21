Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have released the identity of a man killed by an officer in Farmington last month. Farmington Police, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, and NMSP were all involved in the December 14 shooting. NMSP says deputies responded to a call on County Road 3939 about 46-year-old William Hernandez beating his girlfriend with a gun then leaving in an SUV.

Deputies spotted that SUV and tried to pull it over but the car took off, eventually stopping near Murray and Pinon and it turned out there were four people inside. According to a news release, deputies and officers gave verbal commands to the people inside of the SUV. A male driver exited the SUV and was taken into custody. Then, a rear male occupant got into the driver seat and a female occupant exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

NMSP says Hernandez then raised his gun to the head of another man in the car. That’s when four SJCSO deputies along with NMSP Officer Nathan Oliver and Farmington Police Officer Navid Babadi discharged their department-issued firearms towards Hernandez, killing him; The other male occupant in the SUV sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

According to a news release, NMSP Officer Oliver was placed on standard administrative leave and he has been employed with NMSP for approximately five years; Farmington Police Officer Babadi has been employed with FPD for approximately six years.