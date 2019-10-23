Police identify man accused of shooting late boxer Johnny Tapia’s son

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant has been issued for the man accused of shooting late boxer Johnny Tapia’s son in what appears to be a road rage incident.

Police received a call last week around midnight from a woman saying her brother had gotten into a fight with a motorcycle driver. A short time later, 19-year-old Johnny Tapia was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Tapia told police he was riding his motorcycle with friends near Montgomery and San Mateo when the passenger of a black Dodge pointed a gun at him and fired.

Investigators were able to track down the alleged shooter using the information from the original call. Luis Armijo, 38, is now facing aggravated battery and shooting at or from a motor vehicle charges.

Tapia’s mom, Teresa says her son is recovering.