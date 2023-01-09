ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are now looking into a sixth shooting that may be tied to an apparent string of recent shootings towards the homes and offices of elected officials. Although it’s not clear if the shootings are all connected, police say they found “potential connections between some of the shootings.”

Monday, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) announced evidence of a shooting towards the home of State Representative Javier Martínez. APD says the shooting happened in early December of 2022. No one was injured in any of the announced shootings.

APD says they’re investigating if there’s a possible connection between the shooting towards Martínez’s home and several other local politicians. APD previously announced the overall investigation last week, detailing shootings at the homes of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, former commissioner Debbie O’Malley, and New Mexico state Senator Linda Lopez. Since then, APD announced additional shooting investigations, including one at the downtown office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas and another at the former campaign office of newly elected New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez.

“Our detectives are working hard to get to the bottom of these shootings,” APD Chief Harold Medina said in a news release Monday. “We have identified potential connections between some of the shootings, and detectives are pursuing every possible leads.”

It’s unclear what connections exist between the shootings. APD Chief Medina previously pointed out that all the shootings were towards buildings connected to Democratic officials. APD asks anyone with information about the shootings to come forward. If you have info, you can call 505-242-COPS (505-242-2677) or Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (505-843-7867).