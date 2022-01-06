Police find serial armed robbery suspect hiding under bed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have arrested someone they say is potentially responsible for over 10 armed robberies. On January 4, officials say police located a PT Cruiser featured in a recent Crime Stoppers bulletin at the Ambassador Inn on Candelaria near 12th Street.

According to an APD press release, police followed the car to a location in the northeast and a traffic stop was attempted. Officials say the vehicle fled and two people were let out of the car near Eubank and Lomas. Detectives questioned the two people and one of them had an outstanding felony warrant and was arrested.

The release states the PT Cruiser continued to the 2900 block of Sierra Drive NE where the driver exited and broke into a nearby home. Detectives spoke with the homeowner and several people left the home as detectives began searching for the driver.

According to the release, 49-year-old Fidel Castillo was found hiding underneath a bed in the house. Castillo has two outstanding felony warrants. Police say Castillo admitted to committing at least 10 armed robberies. In 2017, Castillo plead guilty to two bank robberies.