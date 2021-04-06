Police find deceased individual at southeast Albuquerque apartment

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after one individual was found dead in the southeast region of the city Monday night. APD reports officers responded to a call regarding two males in a physical altercation in the area of Zuni Road and Utah Street.

Authorities say one individual was found dead inside an apartment and that the other individual had already left the scene. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to start an investigation.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

2021 Albuquerque Homicide Map

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES