Police find deceased individual at southeast Albuquerque apartment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after one individual was found dead in the southeast region of the city Monday night. APD reports officers responded to a call regarding two males in a physical altercation in the area of Zuni Road and Utah Street.

Authorities say one individual was found dead inside an apartment and that the other individual had already left the scene. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to start an investigation.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.