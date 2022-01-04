Police continue search for witness, information in June 2021 fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are again asking the community for any information they may have regarding the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Taylor Lord back in June 2021. The Albuquerque Police Department and Crime Stoppers report that around 11:56 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, Lord was fatally shot at the intersection of Eagle Ranch and Paseo Del Norte after a near traffic collision.

According to authorities, Lord exited the passenger seat of his friend’s pickup truck and approached the driver’s side of a blue Mitsubishi sedan that almost struck them at Paradise. He was shot once by the driver of the Mitsubishi.

Police state that there was a witness at the intersection next to the Mitsubishi in a white newer model Ford Explorer. Detectives would like to hear from that witness or anyone who might have information on the driver of the Mitsubishi.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD Homicide at 505-924-3392 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 505-843-STOP(7867) or online at p3tips.com/531. Tips may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.