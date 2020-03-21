Police: Citizens help stop man from breaking into cars at Coronado Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He’s been arrested again and again, and this time multiple citizens jumped in to thwart the efforts of a career criminal outside the Coronado Center in Albuquerque.

Lapel video shows an Albuquerque Police officer was flagged down by citizens outside the Coronado Center in December. “Hey, come here man!” The officer shouted at the suspect.

Witnesses said the man, later identified as 33-year-old John Sotomayer, was trying to get into parked cars at the mall.

“Yeah, he’s gonna run from me,” the officer is heard on lapel camera saying.

Sotomayer ran from the officer through the mall. It turns out, this wasn’t his first run-in with the law.

Court records show Sotomayer has been arrested again and again for things like shoplifting, assault, robbery and burglary.

Outside the mall, lapel video shows him refuse to stop for police. “Point the taser at me b***!” Sotomayer shouted.

As the officer shouts for Sotomayer to, “Get on the ground! Get on the ground!” The officer eventually deployed his taser, and Sotomayer fell to the ground.

While the officer waited for back-up, an off-duty officer saw what was happening. “You need help?”

“Yep, you wanna handcuff him for me?” The arresting officer let the off-duty officer help him get Sotomayer in cuffs. “Thank you, sir. I appreciate your help.”

Witnesses said not only was Sotomayer trying to gain access to vehicles in the parking lot, “He tried to open the door on my girlfriend and my freakin’ newborn!” One man told the arresting officer.

The couple told police Sotomayer tried to get inside a vehicle with a mother and her newborn baby inside but the father quickly reached across the woman’s lap and slammed the door shut.

Sotomayer was arrested and charged with auto burglary and resisting an officer. His most recent arrest was two weeks ago when he was picked up at the Circle K on Wyoming for shoplifting. He’s still in jail.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources