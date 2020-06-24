Police charge man in deadly crash along Central

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say it was a deadly crash that left one car split in half. Enrique Rivera is behind bars for the crash that happened a week and a half ago at 90th Street and Central.

Albuquerque Police say Rivera was drunk, racing with a car when he hit another car, killing the driver identified as Edgar Falcon-Linares. Rivera went to the hospital where police say he did poorly on sobriety tests. He is charged with DWI, homicide by vehicle.

