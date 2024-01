ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police believe nine to 11 employees at an Albuquerque Target are part of a theft ring. Court records state a loss protection officer at the store on Paseo near I-25 contacted police last month saying the employees worked together to take merchandise from the stockroom and leave without paying.

News 13 found warrants for two of them, Carmen Wright-Vasquez and Mark Martinez Jr. Investigators called Martinez the leader of the scheme.