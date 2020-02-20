Police ask public’s for assistance identifying person of interest in Santa Fe robberies

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a person of interest in two downtown robberies. SFPD reports that on January 8, 2020, a male suspect used a large knife to rob Good Stuff located at 401 W San Francisco Street.

It is unknown if the male in the photo is the same suspect. Police say the suspect was described as having shaved eyebrows.

Police report that on January 16, 2020, a male was seen on camera leaving the Moxie Jewelry Store located at 125 E Palace Avenue and appears to have a beanie on his head. The male allegedly used a large knife to rob the store.

In both cases, Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for the robberies. If you have any information regarding these crimes, contact Detective Rebecca Hilderbrant at the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-955-5265 or Crime Stoppers at 505-955-5050.