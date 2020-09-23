Police ask for information after man breaks into Johnson Gym at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for information after an unknown man broke into Johnson Gym at the University of New Mexico. Albuquerque Metropolitan Crime Stoppers reports that on September 19, 2020, an unknown male broke several windows on UNM Campus and entered Johnson Gym.

The suspect then broke into a vending machine and took several food items. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit anonymous tips at P3tips.com.

