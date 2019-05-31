Police arrest woman accused of trying to extort money from fire victim

The woman who police say tried to extort money from an apartment fire victim has been arrested.

Last month, a deadly fire broke out at the Sierra Meadows Apartments near Eubank and Montgomery, killing 10-year-old Ja’Zay Simpson.

According to an arrest warrant, a resident posted on Facebook asking for food donations to give to first responders. Shortly after, Natasha Rodgers messaged the woman, accusing her of starting the fire and demanded $300.

When the victim didn’t respond, Rodgers allegedly threatened to have her killed. Rodgers was booked into MDC on Thursday afternoon on extortion and harassment charges.

Related Coverage: