Police arrest woman accused of recording explicit video of 13-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The young woman accused of recording a 13-year-old being sexually abused has been arrested.

The video began floating around Ernie Pyle Middle School in November after the two girls went to Lotus Night Club and met up three guys who gave them alcohol and drugs. The victim says she blacked out, and that’s when detectives say 19-year-old Yarelis Cespedes recorded her and a man in the back seat of an SUV, then shared it.

Cespedes was arrested Wednesday on charges of manufacturing and distributing child pornography.

KRQE News 13 asked BCSO why the man who they say sexually abused the teen has not been charged. A spokeswoman says no additional arrests have been made and that the case was sent to the District Attorney’s office for review.

Related Coverage: