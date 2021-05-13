Police arrest teen for mother’s murder

Albuquerque Police at the scene of a homicide on Sun Dancer Drive in the northwest region of the city on Wednesday, May 13, 2021. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department homicide detectives have arrested and charged a teen for the death of his mother on Wednesday. APD reports that the 16-year-old male was detained at the scene at the family’s home on Sun Dancer Drive in northwest Albuquerque on early Wednesday morning.

Authorities have identified the mother as 41-year-old Sara Gallegos. Gallegos was reportedly found deceased in her bedroom with several injuries including several large lacerations from a knife.

After being questioned by police, the teen was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. Police have not identified him.

