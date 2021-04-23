Police arrest suspect in string of Albuquerque commercial burglaries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department reports officers have arrested a man who is a suspect in several recent commercial burglaries including one at Kim Jew Photography Studio. Brandon Gadsby, 27, was arrested after allegedly burglarizing an automotive business on Friday, April 23.

Police say officers responded just before 5 a.m. to an alarm at Cataline Automotive located on Utah St. in northeast Albuquerque. Authorities report officers were alerted to surveillance video of the break-in and searched the area for the suspect.

Officers located the suspect, identified as Gadsby, in the area of Cardenas and Menaul Blvd. APD reports he concealed his identity and was placed under arrest.

Police say during a search of Gadsby, officers discovered items that were stolen during the burglary. APD reports he was arrested for commercial burglary as well as two outstanding felony warrants.

He has been scheduled for a jury trial in May for allegedly burglarizing the Driver’s Den located on Eubank Blvd. Authorities say he failed to appear in court.