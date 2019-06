Police have made an arrest for a stabbing in downtown Albuquerque.

Eric Trujillo, 39, collapsed outside the Anodyne Bar on April 11. Police say surveillance video shows him getting into a fight with another man minutes earlier in a nearby alley.

They say Trujillo gave the suspect’s first name before he died. They’ve identified that man as 37-year-old Mario Castellanos Reyes, although a motive remains unclear.