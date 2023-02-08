GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Gallup Police have arrested two people accused in the murder of 30-year-old Shawn Kinlicheenie. Police say around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, officers responded to a Maverik gas station after a caller reported that a man was unresponsive in a parked vehicle.

GPD say officers arrive on scene and found Kinlicheenie dead in the drivers with several apparent stab wounds. Investigators say the victim had been in a fight with 33-year-old Bryland Skeets and 23-year-old Lindy Billy III at the gas station. Police say the pair were arrested and booked into the McKinley County Adult Detention Center. GPD says the investigation is still active.