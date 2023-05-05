ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The caregiver accused of impregnating a special-needs teen is in custody. Court documents say Julio Leyva-Leyva convinced the teen to engage in sexual acts. When police found out, she was already two months pregnant.

The family terminated the pregnancy and used DNA to identify Leyva-Leyva as the father. He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Wednesday months after the arrest warrant was first filed. Prosecutors are seeking pretrial detention in the case.