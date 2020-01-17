Police arrest MMA fighter accused of stealing from late grandfather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local MMA fighter is in custody after being wanted by police for the last two months.

Tyler East is accused of stealing $3,000 from his grandfather’s bank account after he died. Bosque Farms Police issued an arrest warrant for East after he was a no-show for a November court date. Officers came across him during a traffic stop last month, but say he got away on foot.

Thursday, the department got a tip about his whereabouts. They say he tried to flee again, but State Police officers took him into custody.

East was convicted in 2012 of beating up his girlfriend, and has gotten in trouble since then for repeatedly violating probation.