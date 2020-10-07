Police arrest Metro 15 offender with history of violence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department have arrested Metro 15 offender Michael Carroll for a probation warrant, felon in possession of a firearm, and receiving/transferring stolen property. Carroll, 28, has been identified by authorities as an offender known to continuously commit crimes in the community.

The department reports he is the 46th offender arrested since the Metro 15 operation began. APD says Carroll has an extensive criminal history including multiple incidents of battery on a peace officer and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Authorities say there was also an incident where Carroll and his brother shot at multiple SWAT officers. APD reports after locating Carroll on Tuesday, detectives called in additional resources due to his history of known violence.

During this time, police say Carroll left the residence and traveled to several other locations. After several hours, APD was able to safely barricade Carroll inside a residence with the assistance of Air Support.

Detectives state they made announcements for Carroll to exit the home and as he did so, he fled on foot. After a brief foot chase, officers apprehended Carroll.

While fleeing officers, police say he also threw a stolen firearm. A component of Mayor Tim Keller’s Violence Intervention Program, the Metro 15 Operation is a proactive effort to attack violent crime from all sides. The Metro 15 is a working list of the top 15 violent crime offenders in Albuquerque.

