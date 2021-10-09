Police arrest man possibly connected to two Albuquerque homicide cases

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A man suspected to be involved in two Albuquerque homicides was arrested Friday night in Gallup. Xavier Marquez, 22, was arrested by Gallup police, along with New Mexico State Police on a homicide warrant for the September 22, 2021, fatal shooting of Shawn Lynch.

Officials say homicide detectives with APD are also investigating Marquez’s involvement in a second homicide that occurred on June 22 at a West Side hotel. Thirty-four-year-old Daniel Bustos was killed in that incident.

Back in September, APD detectives allege Marquez was sitting in a vehicle in front of his house on the 400 block of Kentucky St. SE when Lynch walked by with his service dog. Words were exchanged between the two men and police say Marquez shot Lynch’s dog. Witnesses to the incident say Lynch began to argue with Marquez, who then shot Lynch in the head. Lynch would die from his wound on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Marquez is charged with an open count of murder, shooting at an occupied dwelling, and extreme cruelty to animals.