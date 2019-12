ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A suspect has been charged for the shooting death of a man in northwest Albuquerque.

Police say Patrick Romero shot and killed 39-year-old Anthony Moya back in August near 4th Street and Menaul. Romero is charged with first and second-degree murder, manslaughter, and aggravated assault.

He is expected in court on January 9.