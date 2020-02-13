Police arrest man after foot chase in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man led police on an extensive foot chase around multiple Menaul businesses Tuesday afternoon.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer with the Albuquerque Police Department stopped 34-year-old Stephen Ames, who was going up to people in the parking lot of the Twisters on Menaul and Princeton and asking for money.

When police told Ames he couldn’t be panhandling and asked for his information, they found Ames had a warrant out for his arrest.

The complaint states as the officer looked up from their computer, Ames started to run. As Ames rounded the corner of the Twisters heading east, the officer lost sight of him and asked bystanders where Ames went.

People pointed police to the Urban 360 Pizza Grill. As officers got close, Ames ran across Menaul and through the parking lot of the Stripes Burrito Co. parking lot.

According to the complaint, Ames then jumped a chain-link fence to the west of the parking lot and landed into an empty swimming pool at the Extend-a-Suites. Another officer chased Ames west of the Extend-a-Suites and was eventually found face down in the parking lot of Archetype Demigraphic Studio.

Ames was arrested for resisting and evading an officer and has a bench trial set for April 9. He has a criminal history which includes larceny and possession of a controlled substance.