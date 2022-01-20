Police arrest man accused of stealing Salvation Army van

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of stealing a Salvation Army van full of Christmas toy donations has been arrested. The business manager for the Farmington Salvation Army told police she was shopping for toys in Walmart in mid-December for a program that provides gifts for kids in need. She brought along a couple of friends to help including Anthony Crespin.

After the group loaded the toys into the Salvation Army van, police say Crespin is seen on surveillance video driving off with it while the others were still inside the store. The van was later found in Sandoval County but the toys inside were gone and have still not been recovered. Court records show Crespin was arrested last week on auto theft charges then released pending trial.

