GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A 15-year-old was injured in a shooting behind a grocery store in Gallup on Thursday, according to the Gallup Police Department.

Police were dispatched around 3:40 p.m. to a reported shooting in the area behind Albertsons, located at 1702 East Highway 66. Officers found the victim walking and bleeding on the street behind the store. He was taken to the local hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.

Keshawn Long, 18, of Gallupm, was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting at or from a motor vehicle (resulting in great bodily harm), shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied dwelling, unlawful possession of a handgun by a person less than 19 years of age, and tampering with evidence.

No other information was released by the police department.