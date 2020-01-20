Police arrest man accused of hitting state trooper, killing passenger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man wanted for killing his passenger in a wrong-way crash involving an officer is behind bars after state police caught up to him months after the crash.

Plenty of emergency crews responded to the scene in Rio Rancho back in October. Fast forward to now, officers finally arrested the man allegedly behind the crash.

Court documents say Dwight Weir admitted being high on meth when he crossed the center line and plowed into the officer’s patrol car along Unser near Mariposa.

The officer went to the hospital with broken bones, and Weir’s passenger, Mark Marquez, was killed. Officers later found meth in Weir’s SUV and then issued a warrant for Weir’s arrest last month.

He’s been on the run ever since, but state police found him in an RV on Broadway near I-25 just after 9 a.m. Sunday.

Officers are relieved Weir is finally off the streets.

“It feels good to get someone with an extensive criminal history off the road and off the streets,” said Dusty Francisco with NMSP. “It’s safer for officers and safer for citizens of New Mexico.”

This isn’t the first time Weir has found himself in trouble. The 55-year-old has faced multiple criminal charges over the years including DWI, domestic violence and possession of marijuana, to name a few.

He now faces charges including homicide by vehicle, drug possession, and DWI.