Police arrest man accused of fleeing, firing shots at officers

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is accused of shooting at officers during a wild chase through town.

It started early Friday morning when police in Clovis tried to pull over a suspected stolen car near 10th and Sycamore. Police say the car took off, blowing through a stop sign. Then someone inside started shooting through the back windshield toward officers.

The car stopped near Martin Luther King and the railroad tracks where the driver got out and escaped on foot. Officers arrested the passenger, 20-year-old Jeremy Banning, who they say had two guns on him. He’s facing charges including aggravated assault on an officer and fleeing police.