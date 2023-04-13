KIRTLAND, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested a father and son connected to a fatal shooting in Kirtland, New Mexico. According to NMSP, 59-year-old Gary Lee Durham and his father 81-year-old Gary Richard Durham were arrested for the death of their roommate 59-year-old Danny Casalenuovo.
Story continues below:
- Business: Big plans ahead for growing community of Mesa Del Sol
- Trial: Prosecution to wrap case in trial of mom accused of tossing baby in dumpster
- Weather: Jemez Springs braces against rising floodwaters; flood warning issued
- Crime: Officials release 911 calls tied to Farmington Police responding to wrong home, killing man
According to NMSP, Gary Lee Durham told a family member he had killed Casalenuovo in March. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at 6 Road 6264 in Kirtland, New Mexico. During the search, officers found what appeared to be traces of blood in different areas of the residence. They also found a .22 rifle inside the home.
NMSP says officers interviewed Gary Lee who admitted to shooting Danny with a .22 caliber rifle and burying his body with the help of his father Gary Richard.
Gary Lee Durham was arrested on the following charges:
- Count One: Murder
- Count Two: Tampering with evidence.
- Count Three: Felon in Possession of a firearm.
- Count Four: Conspiracy to Tampering with evidence.
Gary Richard Durham was arrested on the following charges:
- Count One: Tampering with evidence.
- Count Two: Conspiracy to Tampering with evidence.
New Mexico State Police are still investigating the case.