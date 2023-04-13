KIRTLAND, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested a father and son connected to a fatal shooting in Kirtland, New Mexico. According to NMSP, 59-year-old Gary Lee Durham and his father 81-year-old Gary Richard Durham were arrested for the death of their roommate 59-year-old Danny Casalenuovo.

According to NMSP, Gary Lee Durham told a family member he had killed Casalenuovo in March. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at 6 Road 6264 in Kirtland, New Mexico. During the search, officers found what appeared to be traces of blood in different areas of the residence. They also found a .22 rifle inside the home.

NMSP says officers interviewed Gary Lee who admitted to shooting Danny with a .22 caliber rifle and burying his body with the help of his father Gary Richard.

Gary Lee Durham was arrested on the following charges:

Count One: Murder

Count Two: Tampering with evidence.

Count Three: Felon in Possession of a firearm.

Count Four: Conspiracy to Tampering with evidence.

Gary Richard Durham was arrested on the following charges:

Count One: Tampering with evidence.

Count Two: Conspiracy to Tampering with evidence.

New Mexico State Police are still investigating the case.