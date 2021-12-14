Police arrest kidnapping suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a teen at gunpoint. Deputies say on Saturday, 18-year-old Christopher Herrera showed up to a home near Isleta and Pajarito Road around 5 a.m. and began firing shots demanding to know if his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend was there.

They say there were children inside asleep at the time. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says the girl drove up with a friend and Christopher demanded she get in the car. Deputies say they drove away. He was later arrested at another house near Menaul and Juan Tabo. The girl was found safe.

This isn’t his first run-in with authorities. Herrera is also connected to a 2018 murder, Christopher and Jonathan Herrera are accused of beating Ivan Bocanegra to death leading his body into a truck and setting it on fire on the Pajarito Mesa.

Christopher pled no contest to conspiracy and tampering with evidence. In the latest case, he’s facing charges including kidnapping and child abuse.