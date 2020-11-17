Police arrest driver who they say pointed gun at another car

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A driver is facing an aggravated assault charge after police say he pointed a gun at another car. A criminal complaint states Erik Garcia was tailgating a woman, going west on Alameda on Saturday, and appeared to be yelling at her. The woman told police Garcia pulled out a ‘long handgun’ at one point. Police tracked him down and found a loaded gun in his car. Prosecutors have filed a motion asking that Garcia stay locked up until trial.

