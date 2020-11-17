Police arrest driver who they say pointed gun at another car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The man who caused an explosion with homemade dart was sentenced on Tuesday. Deputies say in April 63-year-old Jess Paul made 22 explosive darts that could be fired through a blow gun.

When Albuquerque Police Department's Bomb Squad tried to disassemble them at a South Valley home, one of them exploded but no one was hurt. A judge sentenced Paul to one and a half years on probation.