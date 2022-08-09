CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police arrested 22-year-old Dakota Conner Monday. Conner is accused of robbing a Clovis Allsup’s on June 25, just after 10:20 p.m.

According to police, a clerk said the suspect entered the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk, then demanded money to be put in a paper bag. He received an undisclosed amount of money and left the convenience store, no one was hurt during the robbery. Police were able to use surveillance video to identify Conner as the suspect. He is charged with armed robbery.