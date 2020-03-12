Police arrest alleged shooter in southwest Albuquerque house party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is now tied to a shooting at a house party that injured four people. The Albuquerque Police Department arrested 23-year-old Keyvin Munoz-Silva on Wednesday, March 11.

Detectives say Munoz-Silva kicked in the door of a home on Saturday near Coors and Arenal and then opened fire. A man inside the home shot back, hitting Munoz-Silva and his brother, Steven Munoz-Silva who was shot twice.

Police arrested Isaiah Perez on the night of the party saying he also fired a gun. Back in July, Perez was arrested for allegedly stealing tires with Izaiah Garcia, the person later charged in the murder of Sandia High School student Sean Markey during a homecoming party.

APD reports that after being released from the hospital, Keyvin Munoz-Silva allegedly posted to social media stating he was going to retaliate against the person that shot him.

Keyvin Munoz-Silva has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an occupied dwelling, aggravated burglary, intimidation of a witness, and negligent use of a firearm. Authorities also conducted a search warrant on his house.

