Police arrest alleged shooter in southwest Albuquerque house party

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_287380

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is now tied to a shooting at a house party that injured four people. The Albuquerque Police Department arrested 23-year-old Keyvin Munoz-Silva on Wednesday, March 11.

Detectives say Munoz-Silva kicked in the door of a home on Saturday near Coors and Arenal and then opened fire. A man inside the home shot back, hitting Munoz-Silva and his brother, Steven Munoz-Silva who was shot twice.

Police arrested Isaiah Perez on the night of the party saying he also fired a gun. Back in July, Perez was arrested for allegedly stealing tires with Izaiah Garcia, the person later charged in the murder of Sandia High School student Sean Markey during a homecoming party.

APD reports that after being released from the hospital, Keyvin Munoz-Silva allegedly posted to social media stating he was going to retaliate against the person that shot him.

Keyvin Munoz-Silva has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an occupied dwelling, aggravated burglary, intimidation of a witness, and negligent use of a firearm. Authorities also conducted a search warrant on his house.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞