Police arrest Albuquerque teen known for getting into trouble

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old considered to be one of Albuquerque’s worst offenders is now in custody.

The Albuquerque Police recently added Adrian Nieto to their “Metro 15” most wanted list on a warrant for having a gun as a juvenile. KRQE News 13 last reported on Nieto about a year ago when he was accused of cutting off his ankle monitor and taking off from the Boys’ Reintegration Center, where he was serving time for aggravated battery.

Police say Nieto has been getting into trouble since he was 12 years old and is well-known to officers in southwest Albuquerque.