Police arrest Albuquerque man with outstanding warrant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested an Albuquerque man known to authorities as a repeat offender. The Albuquerque Police Department arrested 31-year-old Christopher Sidler for an outstanding failure to appear warrant.

In a press release, APD states Sidler has been identified as an ALeRT offender that continuously commits crimes in the community. ALeRT is the multi-agency Analysis-Led Recidivism Team that includes APD, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Rio Rancho Police Department, New Mexico State Police, New Mexico Probation & Parole, FBI, and the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say an APD officer was working at the Walmart off of Cutler Ave. on June 8, 2021, when they were notified by employees that a male known to shoplift, and recently trespassed was at the site. The man was later identified as Sidler.

APD states the officer had prior knowledge of Sidler having an active warrant for his arrest and made contact with him stating that he was not to be on the property and placed him under arrest. The National Crime Information Center was contacted and confirmed the warrant was still active.

Sidler was then transported to the Prison Transport Center without further incident. Police say Sidler has four felony warrants for possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance or counterfeit substance, aggravated assault, and breaking and entering.

He has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center and will appear before a judge in the near future.