ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department arrested 16-year-old Jeremiah Martinez in connection to a July 10 shooting. Martinez is accused of shooting a store manager who tried confronted the teen for shoplifting.

Martinez is accused of trying to steal ammunition from the Big R store on the 1300 block of South Main Street Sunday evening. Officials say a 35-year-old store manager fought with Martinez after seeing him stealing the ammunition. They say around 6:10 p.m. Sunday the manager and Martinez scuffled inside the store near the front doors when Martinez shot the manager once in the chest. Martinez then fled the store with another juvenile he was with.

The manager was taken to a local hospital and then flown to another hospital. As of Monday morning, he was listed in stable condition. Police located Martinez at a house on the 900 block of Escalante Court. They say when officers approached the house, multiple people fled the area. Martinez was arrested around 2 a.m. Monday morning. Martinez faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and armed robbery.