Police are asking for information about robbery tied to overnight shooting death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shooting that happened late Friday resulting in the death of 21-year-old Cayla Campos.

Cayla Campos

On October 18, Campos and her boyfriend, Sidney, were playing Pokemon Go in the area of Bianchetti Park in northeast Albuquerque just before midnight. Campos and other witnesses observed two individuals committing a robbery against an unidentified party seated in a vehicle on Granite Ave. The two vehicles involved were a red car, possibly a Ford Mustang) and a silver four-door sedan.

Campos turned her car around to leave the area when multiple shots were fired into the vehicle. Campos was struck by one round in the back of her neck and her vehicle crashed into a nearby house. Campos died from her injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact APD at 242-COPS.