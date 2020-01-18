Police add deadly shooting suspect to ‘Metro 15’ most wanted list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are looking for an Albuquerque man they say shot and killed a stranger outside a convenience store.

According to a criminal complaint, Francisco Beltran was drunk and firing off guns along a South Valley ditch bank last August. They say at least one round hit a car parked behind the Circle K on Coors and Gun Club, killing a woman inside, Charlott Cordova. Bernalillo County deputies say they found Beltran walking nearby, carrying three guns.

A year before, he was arrested for negligently firing guns near Coors and Pajarito. Local law enforcement agencies have added Beltran to their “Metro 15” list of worst offenders. If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.