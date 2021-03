ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business is fed-up after being the target of multiple burglaries and shoplifting in a matter of months. The latest burglary happened on Sunday and it was all caught on camera.

A typical Sunday afternoon turned into a frustrating one when the alarm went off at Michael Rowan's family-owned uniform and custom clothing store, Rowan Apparel. "Not again is the first thing. We're of course able to see the video remotely so we could see it wasn't a false alarm. We could see someone had been in the building," Michael Rowan, co-owner of Rowan Apparel, said.