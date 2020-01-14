Police activity shuts down Menaul from Washington St. to Madison St.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has shut down Menaul from Washington St. to Madison due to police activity.

Police are at the scene of Menaul and Washington on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. (KRQE Nick Burke)

APD reports that around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to the R. Greenleaf after being advised by alarm response units that there was a burglary at the business and a suspect was believed to still be inside. Officers set up a perimeter and began conducting a search with a K9 unit when the suspect began scaling the interior walls and hid in the roof which provided access to the adjacent businesses.

Police say the suspect did not respond to officers’ commands and they have had difficulty containing him. Menaul remains closed at this time.

Police ask drivers to seek alternate routes. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.