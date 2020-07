ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police responded to the scene of an apartment complex in southeast Albuquerque on Tuesday night. Police say around 7:11 p.m. they were called to 5601 Gibson Boulevard because a woman was threatening other tenants with a butcher knife.

Police report when they arrived and located her inside her apartment she refused to come out. No other information was provided.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.