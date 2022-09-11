SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in New Mexico said people were injured Sunday during a party. The Santa Fe Police Department reported an early morning shooting.

Around 12:30 a.m., police alleged there were reports of gunfire near the Paseo Feliz area. Five people at a birthday party were shot, but they all had non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The victims were two adults and three teenagers. They were taken to a local hospital, and the suspected shooter has not been arrested yet.

Detectives are at the scene as this shooting is still being investigated. If anyone has any information to report to authorities, they can email Detective Javier Vigil at jjvigil1@santafenm.gov or call 505-955-5412.