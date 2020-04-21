PNM warns customers of copper theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Electricity provider PNM is warning New Mexico customers of thieves that are stealing copper.

Copper theft has been a recurring issue as thieves target businesses, residents and utilities. The city of Albuquerque is also cracking down on the theft and has also explained copper theft is often the cause of street light outages.

PNM reports that when thieves steal from streetlights and substations, the results can be deadly and can also cause extreme damage to electrical equipment and can result in power outages.

“Thieves recklessly steal copper and leave electrical wires and equipment damaged and exposed,” said Ray Vigil, manager for Distribution Standards and Joint Use for PNM in a statement. “Customers pose a risk of shock or electrocution of they come in contact with these wires, and the situation puts PNM employees at risk as well.”

PNM encourages business owners to take the following steps if they are a victim of copper theft:

Do not touch the meter, transformer, or any wires that may be sticking out

Call PNM customer service at 888-DIAL-PNM to report the copper theft and to have a crew respond to the area

Customers must hire a licensed electrician to perform repair work. PNM does not perform this work. Hire an electrician who has a journeyman license and liability insurance.

Once work is complete, certain dcuments will need to be sent into PNM by the electrician or business owner. PNM will then work with the business owner to schedule a time for crews to re-energize the equipment.

PNM encourages businesses to use protective devices that barricade doors to transformers and meters to prevent access to the transformers. Customers are asked not to weld the meter box or transformer shut or to completely enclose the equipment in a cage as PNM requires access to equipment at all times. Once a business places protective devices on equipment they are asked to notify PNM so they can place a lock of their own on the barricade.

PNM works with local law enforcement to prevent copper theft and asks that customers be on the lookout for theft in their area. PNM reports copper theft is costing Albuquerque taxpayers thousads of dollars yearly.

If you have any information on copper theft you can report the incident to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. You can also submit anonymous tips at P3tips.com.

